Snow is in the forecast for Tuesday as a cold front passes the FOX8 viewing area

Expect a good looking forecast for the Piedmont on Monday, with afternoon highs around 50 degrees.

That’s ahead of a strong cold front, our clouds will increase Monday night with a slight chance for a few Tuesday morning showers.

Our rain chances will increase during the day Tuesday with highs around 50 degrees. As the cold front crosses, cold air will rush in, changing the rain to a rain, snow mix or all snow.

At this time, the changeover will probably happen between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the Triad with the precipitation ending no later than 8 p.m.

With the fast movement of the precipitation and the warm temperatures ahead of the front, snow totals appear very low.

The main worry with our arctic cold front will be the temperatures.

Wednesday morning lows will be in the upper-teens and lower-20s. That means any leftover puddles on the road will freeze.

So spotty slick spots will be possible for the morning drive on Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid to upper-30s. Strong winds will add a chill to the air.

Wind chill values will be in the low teens for Wednesday morning and in the 20s in the afternoon.

It’s sunny and still cold for Thursday, with lows in the low-to-mid teens and afternoon highs in the low-30s.

It’ll be partly cloudy and a little warmer on Friday, with lows in the low-20s and highs in the lower-40s.

The first weekend of February will start on a dry note. But showers could move in late in the day on Sunday.