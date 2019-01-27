× School van driver accused of showing nude photos to teenage students

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. – A school van driver in Pennsylvania is accused of showing photos of a naked woman to two teenage boys.

The Sentinel reported that Jamie Graybill, 45, of Perry County, Pa., faces two counts each of felony dissemination of sexually explicit material to minors, felony unlawful contact with minors and misdemeanor corruption of minors.

The suspect, who drives a van for the Greenwood School District, allegedly showed photos of a naked woman to two 15-year-olds between Jan. 3 and Jan. 18.

He was arrested earlier this month and was released from jail after posting a $25,000 cash bond.