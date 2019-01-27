× Mother accused of beating a cat on a table, snapping its neck in front of her children

HOLLADAY, Utah — A mother in Utah is accused of beating a cat on a table, breaking its neck in front of her children.

KSTU reported that Ariane Christine Borg, 38, of Holladay, Utah, was recently charged and faces multiple counts of child abuse and torture of a companion animal.

Police were called to her home in September of last year where officers found two of her children crying hysterically, according to authorities.

The children told police that Borg was “going crazy” and beat their cat “over and over again,” snapping the animal’s neck.

Officers saw the dead cat in the yard of the home and found Borg covered in blood, according to officials.

On November 29, 2018, Borg’s children were interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center, where they told police that she “goes crazy” nearly every night.

The children also told police that Borg was allegedly seen beating the cat on a table during the night of the crime.

When one of her children tried to stop Borg from beating the cat, she allegedly bit the child on the arm, resulting in a large bruise.

Borg was charged with three counts of child abuse, all class-A misdemeanors, and one count of torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony, according to court documents. Her bail was set to $100,000.

Police said a therapist has since been working with one of Borg’s children.