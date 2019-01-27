Man shot in the chest outside bar in Asheboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the chest outside a bar in Asheboro, according to police.

Officers were called to Freewayz sports bar at 1512 Zoo Parkway shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday where police said the victim was shot in the parking lot.

Police have not released the name of the victim or his current condition and have not said what led up to the shooting.

Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and emergency responders took him to Randolph Health. He was then airlifted to another hospital.

Police are still investigating the case. Anyone with any information can call Asheboro Police Detective Lori Johnson at (336) 626-1300 ext. 312.