‘He was just a good person,’ says neighbor of second victim identified in Greensboro homicide, arson investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The second victim of the arson turned homicide investigation in Greensboro has been identified as 55-year-old Kevin Moore.

"He was a good person. He really was. He was really funny and we had a lot of good times, a lot of good laughs together," remembers Tiffany Mishoe.

Moore was known as a friendly man who owned an apartment on Summit Avenue, who sought to make friends with his neighbors, like Mishoe.

"I'm so close. Like 100 feet from his home, so I'd go over and visit and we'd drink coffee and talk about music," she said.

On Wednesday night, Moore's apartment went up in flames.

"It was definitely heartbreaking," says Mishoe. "I saw the police tape and that it was his apartment and it turned out there had been a fire."

His friends hadn't heard from him in over a week, and they feared the worst.

Investigators say Moore and 44-year-old Lewis Humphrey were found dead inside of Moore's apartment.

"I cried a bit. It's real. There was always a little bit of hope that maybe it wasn't him," says Mishoe. "Maybe he was just somewhere else. But it was him."

18-year-old Chris Collins is now accused of killing both Moore and Humphrey and setting Moore's apartment on fire.

He's also facing two armed robbery charges and a kidnapping charge.

Police say he took an Apple cellphone from Moore and a Mastercard from Humphrey, while armed with an "unknown weapon capable of inflicting penetrating traumatic injuries."

Collins' first court appearance was on Friday. It was brief because investigators had not yet identified Moore as the second victim.

But as this tragic puzzle begins to get pieced together, Mishoe hopes that people will remember Moore for who he was, rather than what happened to him.

"Kevin was a very, very nice man," she says. "He was just a good person. This really is a tragedy."