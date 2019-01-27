Firefighters rescue dog from apartment fire in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Firefighters rescued a dog from an apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Sunday morning.

Crews were called to 2336 North Cherry St. in response to a fire in progress, according to a tweet posted by the Winston-Salem Fire Department at about 9:15 a.m.

Nobody was hurt, but two men lost their home. The American Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from inside the apartment. Crews had the situation under control within about a half an hour.

The fire department posted images to Twitter that showed firefighters rescuing a dog. The dog could be seen wrapped in blankets and near an oxygen tank.

Authorities have not said how the fire started or how much damage was done.