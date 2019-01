× Crews work to put out early morning house fire in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Crews worked early Sunday morning to put out a house fire in Davidson County, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to 318 Kindley Street at about 12:45 a.m. and had the fire under control within about 45 minutes.

Nobody was hurt. There is no word on a cause or how much damage was done.