Anonymous person buys Ku Klux Klan hood, robe for $3,000 at auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Ku Klux Klan robe fetched a big sum at an auction in Pennsylvania, according to WNEP.

An anonymous collector bought the KKK hood and robe for $3,000 at the Beaver Springs Auction Center in Snyder County on Saturday.

The auction center had received some negative feedback about the robe, including a pastor in the area.

Auctioneers say someone sold the KKK gear on consignment. That means the seller gets the money from the sale, excluding a percentage to the auction house.