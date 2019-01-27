Anonymous person buys Ku Klux Klan hood, robe for $3,000 at auction

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Ku Klux Klan robe fetched a big sum at an auction in Pennsylvania, according to WNEP.
An anonymous collector bought the KKK hood and robe for $3,000 at the Beaver Springs Auction Center in Snyder County on Saturday.
The auction center had received some negative feedback about the robe, including a pastor in the area.
Auctioneers say someone sold the KKK gear on consignment. That means the seller gets the money from the sale, excluding a percentage to the auction house.
