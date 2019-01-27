2 arrested, 1 more wanted after armed robbery at sweepstakes business in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested two people and are looking for another after a sweepstakes business in Davidson County was robbed at gunpoint.

Raymond Andre Brown, 45, and Tanya Renee Mabe, 43, both of Winston-Salem, were jailed in Davidson County under a $25,000 secured bond on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Davidson County deputies were called to The House Sweepstakes at 6969 Old US Hwy 52 in Lexington at about 9 p.m. Saturday on a report of an armed robbery.

Brown and Mabe were found in a vehicle near the business, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Deputies are still looking for a third suspect, 40-year-old Corey Lamont Gaddy, who is wanted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, second-degree kidnapping, carrying a concealed weapon and assault by pointing a weapon.

Anyone who knows where Gaddy is can call 911.