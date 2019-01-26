× US Forest Service to reopen on Monday after President Trump announces deal to reopen government

WASHINGTON — The United States Forest Service is set to reopen Monday after President Donald Trump announced on Friday a deal to end the partial government shutdown.

“All USDA Forest Service employees are called back to work to once again carry forward our conservation mission,” read a press release from the organization.

Trump said Friday he’s reached a deal to temporarily reopen the federal government after a month-long shutdown, an agreement that won’t include new funding for a border wall despite weeks of the president’s demands.

The measure, Trump said, would allow federal workers to resume being paid as Democratic and Republican lawmakers convene to discuss the administration’s requests for border security funding.

Trump stopped short of declaring a national emergency to secure border wall funding without Congress, but suggested he hadn’t yet ruled out that prospect.