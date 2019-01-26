× ‘That was God at work,’ says man who rescued Casey Hathaway, North Carolina toddler missing for nearly 3 days

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — Three-year-old Casey Hathaway was tangled in vegetation and calling for his mother when Chocowinity EMS Capt. Shane Grier and another rescuer found him in the woods Thursday, according to WTVD.

“We immediately at that time got him out because the conditions were really cold, got him out to warm him up,” Grier said Friday, getting emotional when he recalled seeing Casey. “He became more responsive the further we got him out.”

Grier said they were following up on a tip about a voice in the woods. Grier pulled Casey out of the vegetation and other rescuers stepped in to help lead the boy to safety.

There was enough vegetation to hold him in place, Grier said.

Casey had spent more than two days on his own, some of that time in below-freezing temperatures. He was found a quarter of a mile from the Craven County home of his great grandmother. That’s where he was reported missing Tuesday afternoon after two children he was playing with went inside without him.

Grier admits he was afraid that Casey might not survive much longer on his own in the rough terrain and cold temperatures.

