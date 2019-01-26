Search continues for 3 people missing out of Davidson County who have not been seen since Wednesday

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – The search is on for three people reported missing out of Davidson County: Daniel Price, Christopher Burgess and Natasha Myers.

They were last seen early Wednesday morning at a house in Oakwood Acres near High Rock Lake, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Price’s car was still there, but Burgess’ car remains missing. He drives an older, red Chevrolet S-10 Blazer.

Anyone who knows where they are can call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105 or 911.