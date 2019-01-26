Rain could possibly turn to snow Tuesday as cold front moves across the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dry cold front will bring the FOX8 viewing area clouds on Sunday afternoon with highs for the day around 50 degrees.

A strong arctic cold front moving south will help keep partly cloudy skies in our Monday forecast. Highs on Monday will be in the upper-40s.

The cold front will move across the Piedmont on Tuesday and the day will begin with rain. But as the cold air catches up to the rain, the rain could mix with or change to snow Tuesday evening.

At this point, it is too early to say how much snow we will see. But in most cases, when the cold air has to catch up to the rain, we normally don't see much snow in the Piedmont.

The bigger deal will probably be the cold and the wind for Wednesday. The drive to work Wednesday morning could be a little tricky.

With temperatures in the teens and low-20s, any standing water on the roads will turn to ice.

Wednesday afternoon will be breezy with highs only in the middle-30s. That means our feels like or wind chill values on Wednesday could be in the 20s.

Thursday will be a sunny but cold day with lows in the teens and highs in the lower-30s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with lows around 20 degrees and highs in the middle to upper 30s.