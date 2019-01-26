× Police investigating after 2 people found shot at Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating after two people were found shot and injured at a Winston-Salem home.

Officers were called to 1812 Longview Drive at about 7 p.m. Thursday where police said two victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the names of the victims. The injuries are not life threatening, according to police.

It started after an argument between the victims and three unknown suspects, according to police.

The case is still being investigated. Police have not released any information about the suspects, other than they were three men.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.