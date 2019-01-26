× North Carolina toddler shot in head while playing at home

LA GRANGE, N.C. — A toddler has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head while playing at home.

WTVD reported that the child was in the mother and father’s room Saturday in La Grange when it happened.

The mother said she heard a loud noise and the injured 3-year-old and a small caliber handgun were found on the bed.

The mother was watching another child in the living room at the time, according to officials.

Police said there is no evidence of any gunshot having entered the home from outside.

The child sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

Authorities have not released any other information about the case and have not said if charges will be pressed against the mother.