Man shot during apparent drug deal at High Point apartment complex

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured during an apparent drug deal at a High Point apartment complex, according to officials.

The victim was treated at High Point Regional Hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and left forearm, according to a High Point police press release.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Ambassador Court at about 10:30 a.m. Friday in response to a call of gunshots fired.

Arriving officers found 10 9mm shell casings in the parking lot. Officers also learned that the 23-year-old victim was in the hospital.

The victim told police at the hospital that he went to the apartment for a drug deal and was shot at after an argument.

His vehicle was hit nine times on the driver side door and once the trunk, according to police.

Police said there is no indication that this shooting is related to others in the city.

Anyone with any information can call High Point police at (336) 889-4000.