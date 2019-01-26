× Man helps save woman with CPR he learned from TV’s ‘The Office’

TUCSON, Ariz. – A man in Arizona helped save a woman by using CPR that he learned while watching the TV show “The Office.”

The Arizona Daily Star reported that Cross Scott jumped into action earlier this month after he was test-driving a car from the auto shop he works at.

Cross was driving and stumbled upon a white sedan with its hazard lights blinking. He said he stopped to see if the driver needed help.

He said he noticed the car was rolling, so he stuck a rock under the front wheel. He then saw an unconscious woman and started banging on the window.

Scott eventually broke the window with the rock. That’s when an episode of “The Office” popped in his head.

He started mimicking TV character Michael Scott, who was singing the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” while doing chest compressions on a dummy.

After about a minute, the woman took a breath and threw up. Paramedics arrived about 10 minutes later.

Scott said a paramedic told him if he hadn’t helped her, the situation could have turned out very differently.