Man arrested in road rage attack video that apparently shows him climbing onto family’s car and shattering windshield

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A man was arrested Friday in connection with a violent, caught-on-video road rage attack that caused over $1,000 in damage to a family's vehicle.

KTLA reported that Joshua Robert Dalton, 28, of Anaheim, Calif., was identified as a suspect and taken into custody on suspicion of felony vandalism near his home.

Investigators said tips from the public helped them tie Dalton to the case. The aggressor's license plate number was also captured in cellphone video of the attack.

Police said it began at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of the victim vehicle, 34-year-old Veneranda Alvarez, noticed a white Jeep Liberty following her and driving erratically in Anaheim.

But according to Alvarez, a friend she was with named Chris had encountered the man a short time before that. She said she had picked up her daughters, ages 12 and 13, at school, then gone with them to meet Chris at a Jack in the Box restaurant.

But when they got there, Chris had been followed by a man driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee — now identified as Dalton — from a neighboring Walgreens. Alvarez said Chris asked the man to stop harassing him and the family left the fast food restaurant out of fear.

But when they got on the road, Dalton was still aggressively following them, according to both the victims and police.

Investigators accuse Dalton of driving in front of Alvarez's Nissan Cube, forcing her to stop. He then got out of his Jeep, clambered atop her vehicle and shattered her windshield with two forceful punches, police said.

One of Alvarez's daughters recorded the assault on her cellphone from the backseat.

The ordeal lasted about 20 seconds before he got back in his Jeep and drove away. Officials estimate Dalton caused $1,200 in damage.

Alvarez told police she'd never seen the man before and the attack was unprovoked.

Dalton was being held at the Anaheim Detention Facility on $20,000 bail, authorities said.