× Man accused of inappropriately touching women in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching women in Kernersville, according to authorities.

Stefan Ryan Shuford was arrested on multiple counts of assault on a female and sexual battery, according to a press release from Kernersville police.

Officials said police investigated numerous reports of a man inappropriately touching women in the South Main Street area on Friday.

Shuford was identified as the suspect and was arrested and jailed in Forsyth County under a $50,000 secured bond.

Police did not say how many victims there were or specifically where the crimes allegedly took place.

Anyone with any information can call Kernersville police at (336) 996-3177.