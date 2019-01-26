× Man accused of breaking into Randolph County home through a window, but is held at gunpoint by the victim

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A man broke into a Randolph County home, but was held at gunpoint by the victim, according to deputies.

Brandon Otto Tessner, 28, of Asheboro, broke into a home on Jones Street Ext in Ramseur on Friday through a window, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was home and held the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Tessner was arrested and jailed under a $250,000 secured bond in Randolph County on charges of first-degree burglary, breaking and entering and injury to real property.

He had his first court appearance on Friday and has his next planned for Feb. 6.