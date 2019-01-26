× Investigators say man with dementia was severely beaten by caregivers at assisted living facility before he died

HILL CITY, Minn. — A man with dementia died after being severely beaten by caregivers at an assisted living facility in Minnesota, according to state investigators.

The Star Tribune reported that Chappy’s Golden Shores in Hill City recently closed after state regulators suspended its license for “multiple and repeated serious incidents affecting vulnerable persons.”

Steven G. Nelson, 58, was beaten shortly after being admitted to the facility, according to a state investigation. Nelson had cognitive disabilities and depended on a wheelchair.

One employee punched him in the face, another held him down and a third watched, according to the investigation.

Nelson died weeks later at St. Mary’s Medical Center after suffering internal brain bleeding.

Tricia Olson, who owns Chappy’s, said the assault never happened and that the investigation is based on false statements from disgruntled former employees.

Chappy’s has appealed the 90-day suspension of its license and the people living there has been moved to other locations.

The state substantiated 10 incidents of maltreatment at Chappy’s including cases involving abuse, neglect and in one case, financial exploitation, according to the paper.

One employee who had worked at the facility for more than a year was also found to have been registered as a predatory offender, according to state investigators.