Hospital celebrates as preemie born nearly 2 years ago finally gets to go home

DALLAS – A hospital in Texas is celebrating after a premature baby born nearly two years ago finally gets to go home.

WFAA reported that the staff at Medical City Dallas lined the halls on Tuesday as Jacob Rodriguez leaves the neonatal intensive care unit after 22 months.

He was born at the hospital in March of 2017 at 32 weeks gestation, weighing 2 pounds and 14 ounces.

Rodriguez was born with a birth defect named omphalocele, which means his intestines, liver and parts of his stomach were outside of his body.

“He always has the cutest little giggle,” said pediatric intensive care nurse Taylor Gillen. “And he laughs all the time. Just has a really good outlook on life. And I hope he keeps that and does something great in his life. Which he will. I have no doubt.”