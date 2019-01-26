× 2 people in custody after gun fired inside Four Seasons mall in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are in custody after a gunshot was fired inside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on Saturday.

Police were called to the shopping mall at 410 Four Seasons Town Centre at about 8:15 p.m., according to Greensboro Police Information Officer Ron Glenn.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, which happened shortly before closing. Mall security was able to safely get everyone out and closed the mall.

Police have not released the names of the people in custody or the details surrounding the shooting.