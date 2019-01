× Crews work to put out fully-involved structure fire in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – Firefighters in Rockingham County worked to put out a fully-involved structure fire on Saturday.

Crews were called to the fire on Bald Hill Loop in Madison shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Nobody was inside the building at the time. It’s not clear what caused the fire or how much damage was done.