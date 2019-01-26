Both victims identified after bodies found following Greensboro apartment fire; suspect faces murder charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man faces two counts of first-degree murder after two bodies were found following an apartment fire in Greensboro earlier this week.

Chris Adrean Collins, 18, of Greensboro, faces charges in the deaths of Kevin Hugh Moore, 55, of Greensboro, and Lewis Franklin Humphrey, 44, of Greensboro.

Police were called to 703 Summit Avenue Apt 5. At about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in response to a fire.

Collins is accused of kidnapping Humphrey to commit a felony and then setting the apartment he was inside on fire. Moore owned the apartment. His body was also found.

Collins has been jailed without bond on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, arson and kidnapping.