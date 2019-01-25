× Woman charged after troopers say she hit back of school bus in Randolph County

ASHEBORO, N.C. – A woman was charged with failure to reduce speed after troopers said she hit the back of a school bus in Randolph County.

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 64 near Westbury Drive, according to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said Emily Swaney Auman, 42, of Asheboro, was headed east in a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle that hit the back of a school bus that had just picked up a student.

There were 25 South Asheboro Middle School students on board and nobody on the bus was hurt.

Auman and her two passengers had minor injuries, but were not taken to the hospital, according to troopers. Auman was charged with failure to reduce speed.