Winston-Salem police investigating armed robbery of bank

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a bank, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 11:35 a.m. Friday, officers came to the Piedmont Advantage bank, at 4997 Home Road Northwest, after a reported robbery.

Officers learned that two men came into the bank and approached the counter. Of of the men was armed with a firearm and demanded money.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran from the scene, heading east on Home Road Northwest toward Indiana Avenue.

Anyone with information on this bank robbery is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.

