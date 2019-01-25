× Winston-Salem man who had sexual contact with child sentenced to at least 25 years in prison

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man who was found guilty of having sexual contact with a child has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Gabriel Lynn Burns, 45, was found guilty of four counts of statutory sex offense on a child by an adult and 16 counts of indecent liberties with a child on Friday.

Winston-Salem police began investigating Burns on March 9, 2017, after a report that he had sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl.

An investigation revealed that Burns had multiple incidents of sexual contact with the child as early as November 2016.

Burns was arrested and charged on June 15, 2017.

At the sentencing Friday, a judge sentenced Burns to a minimum of 25 years in prison, with a maximum of 35 years.