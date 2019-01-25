× Surry County has extra security at schools as precaution after threat phoned in

Some parents may notice extra security Friday at their child’s school because of a threat made to schools in the area around Surry County.

The district’s superintendent said a threat was phoned into the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies there warned Surry County school administrators.

The threat was not specific and did not mention a particular location.

Surry County does have extra security Friday at all 19 school campuses as a precaution.