× Sarah Sanders says Roger Stone indictment has nothing to do with President Trump

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders insisted Friday that the indictment of President Donald Trump’s longtime associate Roger Stone has nothing to with the President.

“This has nothing to do with the President and certainly nothing to do with the White House,” Sanders told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” when asked for her reaction to Stone’s arrest. “This is something that has to do solely with that individual. And not something that affects us here in this building.”

Stone was indicted on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who alleges that Stone sought stolen emails from WikiLeaks that could damage Trump’s opponents while in coordination with senior Trump campaign officials. Stone was arrested at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, early Friday morning.