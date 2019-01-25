Police release images of suspect accused of robbing credit union in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have released surveillance images of a suspect accused of robbing a credit union in Greensboro.

Officers were called to the State Employees Credit Union at 2600 South Holden Road at about 10:15 a.m. Friday where police said the suspect entered and demanded money.

The man stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

Police released images of the suspect, which can be seen above.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.