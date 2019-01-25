Patton Oswalt gets into Twitter spat with Trump supporter – then helps pay his medical bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Patton Oswalt got trolled on Twitter, he chose compassion over "getting even."

It all started when the actor and comedian responded to a tweet from Donald Trump.

Twitter user Michael Beatty wrote, "I just realized why I was so happy you died in Blade Trinity!" and "And you shoot basketball ike [sic] the sawed off little man you are."

Oswalt looked at the man's timeline and saw he was having health issues.

Aw, man. This dude just attacked me on Twitter and I joked back but then I looked at his timeline and he’s in a LOT of trouble health-wise. I’d be pissed off too. He’s been dealt some shitty cards — let’s deal him some good ones. Click and donate — just like I’m about to. https://t.co/6zRdZ430WG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 24, 2019

"He's in a LOT of trouble health-wise," Oswalt tweeted and shared a link to the man's GoFundMe page.

Beatty is a Vietnam veteran who recently spent two weeks in the hospital with sepsis and diabetic ketoacidosis, according to the GoFundMe page. He said he coded twice in the emergency room.

"I have a meager retirement check," he wrote on the page.

He was hoping to raise $5,000 for his treatment. But since Oswalt shared the link on Thursday, nearly $29,000 had been raised.

Beatty expressed his gratitude for Oswalt's gesture.

Patton. You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words. You have caused me to take pause and reflect on how harmful words from my mouth could result in such an outpouring. Thank you for this and I will pass this on to my cousin who needs help. A cascade. pic.twitter.com/6Is7KflPeY — Michael Beatty (@MichaelBeatty) January 24, 2019

"Patton. You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words. You have caused me to take pause and reflect on how harmful word from my mouth could result in such an outpouring," Beatty wrote.

He also expressed a desire to want to meet Oswalt.

"Let me know when you're going to perform anywhere close to me and I'll be there," Beatty tweeted.

Amen @pattonoswalt . Let me know when you're going to perform anywhere close to me and I'll be there. https://t.co/4J1fiMamiT — Michael Beatty (@MichaelBeatty) January 24, 2019

"I want to thank everyone who came to my aid with generous outpourings -- and also to Patton Oswalt without whom I would not be the recipient of so much love and support," Beatty wrote. "I'm not a man who ever cries but I had to wait to send this."

I want to thank everyone who came to my aid with generous outpourings- and also to @pattonoswalt without whom I would not be the recipient of so much love and support. I'm not a man who ever cries but I had to wait to send this. And to quote Stuart on Big Bang "meat tonight"! pic.twitter.com/r4Kc9zYk7E — Michael Beatty (@MichaelBeatty) January 24, 2019

Many people responded to Beatty thanking him for his service and letting him know that what happened showed that humanity is more important than politics.

Oswalt sent a tweet late Thursday urging his followers to start a GoFundMe for a furloughed government worker or to make a donation to a local food bank.