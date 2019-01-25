× Man arrested, charged with murder, kidnapping and arson after fatal Greensboro fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. – An arrest has been made in the murder of one of two men found dead following a Greensboro apartment fire.

Chris Adrean Collins, 18, has been charged with murder in the death of Lewis Humphrey, according to court documents.

Collins is accused of kidnapping the victim to commit a felony and then setting the apartment he was inside on fire. A second body was also found.

The apartment on Summit Avenue in Greensboro belonged to Kevin Moore, but there is no word on his whereabouts or if he was hurt.

Collins was jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder, arson and kidnapping. He has court planned for later today.