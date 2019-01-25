× Lawndale Drive closing temporarily for Greensboro loop bridge work

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Lawndale Drive on Friday night, similar to the closure that took place at the same location two weeks ago.

The closure will be from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday so girders can safely be set for the second bridge that will carry the future Interstate 840 over the road.

The closed section of Lawndale Drive will be between Cottage Place Extension and south of Regents Park Lane, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A signed detour will be in place following Lake Brandt Road, Battleground Avenue and Pisgah Church Road.

Crews will work throughout the night to minimize the closure time.

Drivers are urged to use caution as they approach the closure and to anticipate needing extra time to travel through the detour.