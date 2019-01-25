A local farmers market is helping feed people impacted by the government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An organization in Greensboro is standing by their commitment to help furloughed federal workers despite a temporary deal to end the government shutdown.

In response to the shutdown, the Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro is expanding their SNAP/EBT dollar matching program.

They will match up to $50 per week for SNAP recipients, as well as furloughed federal workers, to purchase food from their market.

"I mean my family couldn't go without a paycheck since before Christmas to now. I mean I think a lot of us can really relate and want to help," said Kathy Newsom, director of the market.

The Corner Farmers Market is set up in the Sticks and Stones parking lot, located at 2200 Walker Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.