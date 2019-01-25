4 children taken to hospital after car crashes into preschool in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four children have been taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Columbia preschool, according to Columbia police.

A driver crashed into one of the childcare rooms at Cadence Academy Preschool on Friday afternoon.

Columbia police said the four children taken to the hospital were not seriously injured.

The other children at the school were not affected by the crash. School staff moved them to an isolated location inside the facility where parents could pick them up.

Columbia police said they are interviewing the driver.

It is unclear what caused the crash.