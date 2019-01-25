× 2nd suspect identified in Davidson County home invasion, robbery

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A second suspect has been identified in a home invasion and robbery, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Antonio Jamel Verdell, 20, of Lexington, is charged with kidnapping, assault by pointing a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, burglary and safecracking.

The charges stem from a home invasion on Caitlin Lane on Saturday and a separate robbery that happened off West Center Street Ext.

Qwaizoun Ortes Sampson, 18, of Lexington had already been identified as a suspect in the crimes and faces the same charges as Verdell.

In the Caitlin Lane incident, the two are accused of holding a family at gunpoint and rummaging through their belongings.

The family says they took cash, an Xbox, airsoft guns, phones and some jewelry passed down from family during the crime.

Verdell and Sampson were put in the Davidson County Jail under $150,000 secured bonds and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 25.