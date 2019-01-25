× 2 men arrested in deadly shooting at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have arrested and charged two people after a man was shot and killed at a Greensboro apartment complex.

William Devon Allen, 32, and Justin Andrew Boggs, 27, both of Greensboro, face murder charges in the death of 55-year-old Kim Young Brown.

Officers were called to the Cinnamon Ridge apartments complex, building 8, at 8 Sails Way, at about 3:25 a.m. Friday after a report of a shooting, according to a Greensboro police.

The victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound and died, according to police. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

