2 critically injured after garbage truck overturns in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were critically injured when a garbage truck overturned in Davidson County Friday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie.

The crash happened on Bethesda Road between Emily Lane and Tall Pines Road, near Welcome, at 2:01 p.m.

The truck, a North Davidson Garbage Services truck, veered left of center on the road and went down an embankment, where it overturned into a pool of water.

Two men were in the truck. Both were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in critical condition.

It is unclear what caused the truck to veer left of center. Highway Patrol is investigating.

35.904001 -80.218670