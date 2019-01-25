× 1 dead after shooting in Greensboro, case investigated as homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after one person died following a shooting in Greensboro early Friday morning.

Officers were called to 8 Sails Way at about 3:25 a.m. after a report of a shooting, according to a Greensboro police press release.

The victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound and died, according to police. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. There is no word on a motive or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.