Woman in critical condition after driving into trees in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after hitting a cluster of trees in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 12:35 a.m. Thursday, 21-year-old Lakira Denise Leak was driving a 2003 Honda Accord west in the 5800 block of Old Oak Ridge Road.

Police say Leak lost control of her vehicle, drove off the road to the right and hit the trees.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.