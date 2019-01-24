× Walmart to give truck drivers pay raise to nearly $90,000 a year, now hiring

Truck drivers working for Walmart will soon make nearly $90,000 — and they’re hiring.

Walmart announced Wednesday that the raises will go into effect in February.

The raise is only 1 cent per mile, bringing pay to an all-in rate close to 89 cents per mile, with additional pay for every arrival, but that all quickly adds up.

Walmart reports drivers will now earn an average of $87,500 a year.

The retail corporation hired on more than 1,400 new drivers in 2018 and plans to hire hundreds more in 2019.

According to a 2018 American Trucking Associations study, the median salary for a truckload driver working a national, irregular route was more than $53,000.