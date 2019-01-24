Video shows alligators surviving frigid, freezing North Carolina water by keeping their nostrils in the air

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — Video posted to YouTube shows alligators surviving frigid North Carolina waters by keeping their nostrils above the surface.

The Shallotte River Park Swamp posted a video to YouTube recently to show how the reptiles survive is such cold temperatures.

The video shows several alligators in the slushy, icy water with their nostrils in the air at the Ocean Isle Beach park.

The rescued alligators are fine – they’re cold-blooded and can regulate their own body temperature. They’re in a state called brumation, which is similar to hibernation.

Experts say the alligators instinctively know when water they’re in is about to freeze, so they stick out their noses at the right time to breathe.

