Second homicide victim found after ‘suspicious’ Greensboro fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second person was found dead in an apartment building after a fire in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to Greensboro police.

Police have not released the names of either victim, but an incident report reveals that one of the victims was a 25-year-old man.

Report also reveals that a knife or sharp object was involved in the crime.

The fire was reported at 703 Summit Ave., Apt. 5, at 8:37 p.m.

Greensboro officers say they tried to save the victim's life but were unsuccessful.

The fire is suspicious in nature, according to Greensboro Fire Department Assistant Chief Jim Boggs.

Boggs did not say what caused the fire.

It is unclear if the fire is the cause of death.

Boggs said the fire was contained to a single unit. No residents in other apartments were displaced.