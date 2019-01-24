× Search continues Thursday for 3-year-old boy missing from grandmother’s home in North Carolina

ERNUL, N.C. — The search for a 3-year-old boy, who went missing from his grandmother’s backyard in Craven County earlier this week, resumes Thursday morning, officials said in a Wednesday news conference.

Casey Lynn Hathaway was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, playing with two other kids in the backyard. Thursday marks the third day of searching.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said they have been working around the clock and navigating rugged and difficult terrain in search of Casey.

The sheriff’s office is getting help from the State Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, North Carolina Highway Patrol and other county, state and federal agencies.

They are also using helicopters in the search.

A volunteer search for the missing boy is set to resume at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The sheriff believes Casey was not adequately dressed for the cold weather.

The State Bureau of Investigation is urging residents in the Ernul area to check their storage sheds, vehicles and property for the missing boy.

Casey is described as a 3-year-old white male standing at 2 feet, 4 inches, and weighing about 25 pounds. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 633-0498 or SBI at (919) 662-4500.