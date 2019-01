× Police looking for 13-year-old girl last seen at bus stop in Rock Hill, SC

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who went missing after being last seen at her bus stop in Rock Hill, S.C. on Wednesday morning.

Family members told WCNC that Diana Clawson never made it onto the bus or to school.

Authorities said they do not believe that the teenager is a runaway. Anyone with any information can call 911.