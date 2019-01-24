× New Big Burger Spot restaurant opening in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A new Big Burger Spot restaurant is opening in Kernersville on South Main Street near the new Lowes Foods store.

The Greensboro News & Record reported that the 2,500-square-foot restaurant will have a patio and will also offer beer and wine.

The new location will have the same menu of big burgers and sandwiches such as Black and Blue, South of the Border and Lonestar. There is no word on a specific opening date.

Owner Guy Bradley operates two other locations in Greensboro, one at 3750-A Battleground Ave. and the other at 510-A Nicholas Road.

“Kernersville is just a really growing market and I really like where I fit in over there,” Bradley told the paper.

