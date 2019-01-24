× NC woman charged after 22 horses found dead; some confirmed dead of starvation

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Cary woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of 22 horses and a dog who were found dead in southern Wake County last week, WTVD reports.

Janet Elaine Laven Burleson, 64, has been charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said news tips from the public and from Burleson’s family members, helped them determine that she was the one who owned and had brought the horses to the secluded lot off the 10000 block of Fanny Brown Road sometime during the past summer, but then stopped caring for them a few months ago.

Four horses that were tested by Wake County Animal Control died from starvation, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

One dog was found alive but in bad shape. It is being treated at the Wake County Animal Shelter.

Burleson, of the 500 block of Cross Roads Boulevard in Cary, was being held under a $250,000 secured bond.