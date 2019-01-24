In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses North Carolina which was ranked as the 7th worst state to get a speeding ticket, the post office's plan to raise prices on stamps, envelopes and boxes this weekend and Hulu's plan to drop prices.
NC ranked 7th worst state to get a speeding ticket, post office to raise prices and more
-
Natural gas prices reach 6-year high, Netflix to test instant replay and more
-
National gas tax considered to pay for infrastructure, postal service plans stamp price hike and more
-
Netflix hikes subscriber prices, online holiday spending breaks records and more
-
Facebook now takes 1 month to cancel, milk prices to rise in 2019 and more
-
Biggest box office bombs of 2018, a rare missed launch by Apple and more
-
-
Sears could be going out of business, low gases prices spark SUV and truck sales and more
-
Kroger opens high-tech groceries stores, Amazon plans to deliver packages into your garage and more
-
What to do if you might get laid off
-
Gas prices reach lowest point of 2018, the toll cyber crimes take on North Carolina and more
-
UNC extends apparel deal with Nike, Amazon’s Whole Foods purchase may not be paying off and more
-
-
New app lets you file lawsuits from your phone, Lyft pitches subscription plan and more
-
One airline gets more complaints than any other, Disney names new streaming service and more
-
Sears stays in business with last minute deal, Duke Energy plans over $800,000 in grants and more