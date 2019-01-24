McDonald’s offers free bacon on anything during ‘bacon hour’ next week

McDonald’s is offering free bacon with anything on the menu during the restaurant’s first-ever bacon hour.

Customers can order bacon on their fries, sandwiches, burgers, Big Macs and even the McFlurry at no extra charge.

But only between 4 and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The deal is only being offered for one hour, on one day, according to the restaurant.

McDonald’s is also introducing a limited time offer of free bacon the Big Mac Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder with bacon and the Cheesy Bacon Fries starting on Wednesday.

“When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding. January 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante—the bac-ante, if you will—and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before,” said Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation. “I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”